NDTV World Summit: Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Journey So Far, Movies And More
On the possibility of international ventures, Kareena Kapoor said, "Never say never. I am a big fan of Meryl Streep, so who knows?"
Everyone is fascinated by India due to its culture, festival, movies, food and iconic landmarks, said Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. "Indian movies are very true themselves- from dance and songs to drama and action. I believe that is something that sets us apart," Kapoor said at the Day 2 of the NDTV World Summit 2024 on Tuesday.
Kapoor reflected on India’s growing presence on the world stage, citing the performance of 'Naatu Naatu' at the Oscars as an example of Indian culture being embraced globally.
She praised Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh for bringing Indian music to international platforms like the Billboard charts. "I am a big Diljit Dosanjh fan. He is so true to his roots, and he has taken Indian music to the global stage," she said.
'Watch More And More'
The Jab We Met actress encouraged audiences to support Indian cinema, especially films in Indian languages. She expressed pride in her upcoming film Laapata Ladies, which is heading to the Oscars. "I want people to watch more and more Indian films," she urged.
Kapoor noted the rise in box office collections, with figures now reaching Rs 300 to Rs 500 crore. "It's good as the business is growing," she commented, emphasising how the industry is evolving.
She also spoke about her experience working on Crew- a film that featured an all-women cast and focused on a heist story. "I try to choose different roles, and change as per the changing audience—from Poo, to Geet, to Jaanejaan, and Buckingham Murder," she said, pointing towards the completion of her 25 years in the film industry. "Selecting diverse roles to keep up with audience expectations is really important."
From International Films To Pay Parity
"Saying ‘No’ should not make you feel like you're not confident. 'No' means 'No', whether it's a job, food, or any experience. 'No' as an answer should be reassuring rather than making you feel underconfident," she said on the topic of young women and empowerment.
Kapoor also touched on the issue of pay parity, advocating for women in the industry to stand up for what they deserve. "Now, if I think the film is not worthy enough for my character, or worthy enough for myself, I will not be doing it. I will wait and push myself to better, so that they realise that I am equally as good as my male counterpart."
Reflecting on her iconic roles, Kapoor said her favorite character that she played remains Geet from Jab We Met. That character represented a "certain Punjabinness in a girl who has dreams, wants to dream big, follow her heart, and just do what she wants. And 20-25 years later, it's still resonating in a pop culture way", she said.