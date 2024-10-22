NDTV World Summit: Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Journey So Far, Movies And More

"Saying ‘No’ should not make you feel like you're not confident. 'No' means 'No', whether it's a job, food, or any experience. 'No' as an answer should be reassuring rather than making you feel underconfident," she said on the topic of young women and empowerment.

Kapoor also touched on the issue of pay parity, advocating for women in the industry to stand up for what they deserve. "Now, if I think the film is not worthy enough for my character, or worthy enough for myself, I will not be doing it. I will wait and push myself to better, so that they realise that I am equally as good as my male counterpart."

"Never say never. I am a big fan of Meryl Streep, so who knows? I have never had any dreams for Hollywood or international films. But, as the world is coming closer, who knows?" Kapoor said at possibility of international ventures.

Reflecting on her iconic roles, Kapoor said her favorite character that she played remains Geet from Jab We Met. That character represented a "certain Punjabinness in a girl who has dreams, wants to dream big, follow her heart, and just do what she wants. And 20-25 years later, it's still resonating in a pop culture way", she said.