NDTV World Summit: India Needs To Spend More On Research, Says Suneeta Reddy

Apollo Hospitals Group Managing Director Suneeta Reddy said there is a need to spend more on research in India.

"0.7% of GDP is spent on research, but this needs to change. We need to think why its important for India...Unless we do the right research, and integrate it with other practices, such as Ayurveda, can lead to a healthy India," Reddy said at the NDTV World Summit.

Apollo Hospitals has signed an agreement with IIT Chennai to re-engineer medical devices at one-tenth of their costs. "Our next step is to bring technology, healthcare and bio-engineering together and also to look for solutions for new and old diseases. We want to make the solutions affordable for the large section of population, India and the world," she said.

Patients from 147 countries come to India to avail health services. "Our goal is to scale up and reach up to 500 million lives, using technology, AI, physicians, and using drones to deliver medicines across India," Reddy said during the session.

When it comes to feasibility, urbanisation has to reach villages and the only way to do it is by only using technology, Reddy said. While, the penetration of internet has already happened, the next step is to enable drones, she said. "That has a licencing issue. For technology works, we need to get the licences in place."

It is the right time for India to set up blue zones that will focus on holistic wellness, she said.