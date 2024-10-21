Sunil Mittal Backs India's Manufacturing Push — 'Finally Getting It Right'

India is finally getting its manufacturing policy right according to Sunil Mittal, Chairperson of Bharti Enterprises Ltd. With a projection of one billion people in the working-age demographic by 2030, Mittal pointed out the immense opportunities this presents for the country.

“There’s a tremendous amount of consumption and equal amount of savings,” he said, indicating a shift in economic dynamics that could benefit various newer sectors such as tourism and e-commerce.

The digital sector is expected to generate huge job and development opportunities, he said, estimating a need for a million professionals in the digital realm over the next five years.