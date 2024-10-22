NDTV World Summit: Global Value Chains Key For India To Achieve 2047 Goals, Says Amitabh Kant

Becoming a key part of global value chains is significant for India to achieve the goal of becoming a developed country by 2047, according to Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa.

To become a Viksit Bharat, India needs to grow its economy from nearly $4 trillion at present to $30 trillion by 2047, the former chief executive officer of NITI Aayog said. "For this, the GDP should grow nine times, per-capita income should grow eight times and manufacturing should grow 16 times."

That is a challenge and to overcome that, India needs to become a key part of the global value chain. The opportunity exists for India as "global supply chains across the world are badly disrupted", according to Kant.

His remarks come around three months after a NITI Aayog report acknowledged that India's participation in global value chains had risen over time. However, it noted that the country's integration into such value chains "remains relatively modest" as compared to countries like China, Germany and South Korea.