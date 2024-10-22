Quickcommerce Redefining Consumer Expectations, But Sustainability Must Prevail, Says Sudhakar Adapa

As e-commerce continues to thrive, the definition of "quick" is undergoing a radical transformation, believes Sudhakar Adapa, founder and chief executive officer of BIA Brands.

Consumers increasingly expect deliveries within ten minutes, with Adapa noting, "If you say 20 minutes, they'd respond, 'No, I can't wait another 10 minutes.'"

However, he warns that this rush for speed is not sustainable for all categories. "For a majority of products, the definition of quick will shift to around 60 minutes. Not everything can be delivered in ten minutes," he said.