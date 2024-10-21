Pernod Ricard's New Malt Maturation Plant To Benefit Around 90,000 Farmers

Pernod Ricard India Ltd.'s investment of €200 million to establish one of Asia's largest malt maturation facilities in Nagpur will bolster local economies and enhance sustainable practices, according to Prasanna Mohile, head of corporate affairs at the company.

"By sourcing barley locally, we expect to consume nearly 5,000 tonnes every month, benefiting around 80,000 to 90,000 farmers in the region," Mohile said at the NDTV World Summit 2024 in Delhi on Monday.

The new plant, the biggest in the country, aligns with Pernod Ricard's dedication to sustainability. The company has already taken strides in reducing its carbon footprint, having eliminated mono cartons, which resulted in a reduction of 7,310 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, according to Mohile. "Our aim is to reach a reduction of 30,000 tonnes by 2030."