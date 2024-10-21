Pernod Ricard's New Malt Maturation Plant To Benefit Around 90,000 Farmers
The new plant, the biggest in the country, aligns with Pernod Ricard's dedication to sustainability.
Pernod Ricard India Ltd.'s investment of €200 million to establish one of Asia's largest malt maturation facilities in Nagpur will bolster local economies and enhance sustainable practices, according to Prasanna Mohile, head of corporate affairs at the company.
"By sourcing barley locally, we expect to consume nearly 5,000 tonnes every month, benefiting around 80,000 to 90,000 farmers in the region," Mohile said at the NDTV World Summit 2024 in Delhi on Monday.
The new plant, the biggest in the country, aligns with Pernod Ricard's dedication to sustainability. The company has already taken strides in reducing its carbon footprint, having eliminated mono cartons, which resulted in a reduction of 7,310 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, according to Mohile. "Our aim is to reach a reduction of 30,000 tonnes by 2030."
Pernod Ricard's operations in India have flourished over the past three decades, particularly after the liberalisation era. India is the company's second largest market after the US. With 25 manufacturing facilities across the country, the company exports to over 50 nations. Mohile said.
In the last 10 years, we've seen stability in government policies, which has allowed us to thrive and contribute significantly to the Indian economy.Prasanna Mohile
Mohile remarked on Pernod Ricard's holistic approach. "We sell spirits, but we also try to make the last man happy. Our business model integrates local sourcing, taking it from grain to glass, which has created 9 lakh jobs, 6 lakh of which are in the agricultural sector," he said.
Mohile stressed on the importance of corporate responsibility in achieving the vision of a developed India. "Until we don't touch the roots of an area, corporates don't take this responsibility, the real Viksit Bharat dream won’t come true."