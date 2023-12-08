'India Was Missing NDTV Profit', Says Anil Agarwal

NDTV Profit was the "darling and heart" of many retail investors and will become the voice of a billion people, said Anil Agarwal, chairman and founder of Vedanta Ltd.

“India was missing NDTV Profit...This channel always believed in moving on the path of honesty and believed in speaking the truth," he said at the launch of new NDTV Profit. “People had faith that the information provided by this channel will always be true."

NDTV Profit can become the guiding light for many investors and entrepreneurs in India who are coming forward to invest in the country, even for the common man and farmers of India who want to get connected and are eager to invest in the stock markets, Agarwal said.

“...A channel like NDTV Profit doesn’t work for its profit; rather, it works towards the growth of society and always toils towards more transparent markets."

This channel is a medium of communication that "helps people create parallel incomes", Agarwal said. "Moreover, you will become the voice of billions of people to convey their message to the government and other regulatory bodies."