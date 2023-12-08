NDTV Profit: This Is Where You Can Watch Us On Your TV

The NDTV network, India's most trusted news brand, has announced the launch of the new NDTV Profit, a multiplatform business and financial TV + digital brand powered by India's first, fully integrated newsroom.

NDTV Profit is available to watch on Airtel Digital TV on channel number 398 and Tata Play on channel number 623 across India.

NDTV Profit live TV is also avaliable on its revamped mobile app and can be downloaded via Google Playstore.