NDTV Profit India Unlimited Summit Live: Kicking Off Journey With Captains Of The Industry

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsNDTV Profit India Unlimited Summit Live: Kicking Off Journey With Captains Of The Industry
The inaugural day will see who's who of India Inc and captains of the industry gather for the Limitless India Summit in Mumbai.

08 Dec 2023, 03:35 PM IST
NDTV Profit Has A Plan For A Hindi Business Channel: Sanjay Pugalia

Sanjay Pugalia, executive director, NDTV & CEO, AMG Media Network, announced the network plans to launch a Hindi business news channel.

NDTV Profit Hindi is already an established sister digital news website of NDTV Profit.

NDTV Profit Launches With Stellar Line-Up Of Guests And Panelists

The inaugural event for the launch of NDTV Profit has commenced and will see who's who of India Inc and captains of the industry gather for the Limitless India Summit in Mumbai.


Here’s A Pre-launch Sneak Peak!

NDTV Profit Is Available Across Major MSOs And DTH Operators

NDTV Profit is available to watch on Airtel Digital TV on channel number 398 and Tata Play on channel number 623 across India.


These Are The Industry Leaders Set To Attend NDTV Profit Launch

The inaugural day of the new NDTV Profit will host business leaders from banking/finance and fund managers to hoteliers.

  • Uday Kotak

  • Deepak Parekh

  • CP Gurnani

  • Mohit Burman

  • Amitabh Chaudhry

  • Dinshaw Irani

  • Madhu Kela

  • Manish Chokhani

  • Rajeev Ranjan (Zomato)

  • Keki Mistry

  • Raamdeo Agarwal

  • Ashish Hemrajani (BMS)

  • Navneet Munhot

  • Nilesh Shah (Envision Capital)

  • Shankar Sharma

  • Vijay Kedia

  • Cyril Shroff

  • Ashish Somaiya (White Oak)

  • Hitendra Dave

  • Andrew Holland

  • Manish Kejriwal (Kedaara Capital)

  • Ashish Chauhan

  • Indranil Sengupta (CLSA)

  • Hiren Vaid (Alchemy)

  • Sandeep Sikka (Nippon)

  • Kavinder Singh (M&M)

  • Niranjan Hiranandani

  • Puneet Chhatwal (Taj Hotels)

  • Akash Bhansali (Emkay)

  • Jairam Sridharan (Piramal)

  • Dhiresh Bansal (Meesho)

  • Prashant Jain (JSW)

  • Anant Goenka (Indian Express)

  • Prashant Kumar



