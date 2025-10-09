NDTV Profit IGNITE: Diwali Edition Illuminates Samvat 2082 With Ideas, Insights And Innovation

As the festival of lights heralds the beginning of Samvat 2082, NDTV Profit will bring the Diwali Edition of IGNITE, its flagship thought leadership platform, to life.

True to its name, IGNITE is designed to spark conversations, illuminate new ideas and uncover opportunities, creating a space where India’s most influential minds in finance, business and entertainment converge to share perspectives, inspire action and shape the future.

This special edition of NDTV Profit IGNITE marks the start of a new year with optimism, hope and a forward-looking spirit. It will gather visionaries and pioneers who are redefining India’s economic and corporate landscape, including Manish Chokhani, Veteran Investor and Director, Enam Holdings; Ramesh Damani, Value Investor and Member, BSE; Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra AMC; Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer, NSE; Nimesh Shah, managing director and chief executive officer, ICICI Prudential AMC; Sundeep Sikka, executive director and chief executive officer, Nippon Life India Asset Management; Vijay Kedia, individual investor; Vivek Oberoi, actor and businessman; Ayush Mittal, Screener AI founder; Pratyush Mittal, Screener AI founder; , Sumit Chanda, chief executive officer and founder, Jarvis Invest; Jyoti Swarup, Senior Vice President and Head - Business Developer and Strategic Alliances, Axis Max Life; Yashovardhan Sinha, chairman and managing director, Aditya Vision Ltd; Rumit Duggar, chief financial off Bluestone, and Mayank Shah, Vice President Parle Products Pvt Ltd.

Across fireside chats, panel discussions and one-on-one conversations, the event will explore critical themes shaping India’s financial and corporate future: the evolution of market strategies, the transformative role of AI in trading, retirement planning, wealth creation through systematic investment plans, goods and services tax-driven consumption growth, and the Interplay of money and the markets. These conversations are designed to ignite insight, inspire action, and provide participants with practical takeaways that extend far beyond the sessions themselves.