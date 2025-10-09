NDTV Profit IGNITE Diwali Edition: Check Key Speakers, Where To Watch And More

The event will begin with a candid chat at 3:15-3:30 p.m. with Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE on 'Ringing In The New Samvat,' as he reflects on the year gone by and shares his vision for the markets ahead.

The second session of the event will be a 'Closing Bell Activity' with NSE MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, where NDTV Profit will go live with the NSE bell ringing ceremony during close of trade. NDTV Network’s CEO & Editor-In-Chief Rahul Kanwal, NDTV Revenue Head Television Network, Mandeep Singh, will be invited to ring the bell from the location and conversations will continue.

This will be followed by a panel discussion on 'Artificial Intelligence – Transforming Smart Trade' by Ayush Mittal, Screener AI - Founder; Pratyush Mittal, Screener AI - Founder; Sumit Chanda, CEO & Founder, Jarvis Invest.

The discussion will focus on the cutting-edge frontier where Artificial Intelligence fuels a seismic shift in trading—a realm where algorithms think ahead, data flows like lightning, and every market movement is decoded with precision beyond human reach. The session closes with a dynamic audience Q&A to dive deeper into this AI-powered revolution.

The second panel discussion of the evening 'Every Indian Insured: Can We Achieve The Dream?' will include: Jyoti Swarup, Senior Vice President & Head - Business Developer & Strategic Alliances, Axis Max Life. The session will focus on India’s dream of insuring every citizen is becoming a powerful reality through innovative insurance models, expanding outreach, and growing collaboration across sectors.

This will be followed by a fireside chat on 'Samvat 2082: Time For Bulls To Roar' by Manish Chokhani, Veteran Investor & Director, Enam Holdings and Ramesh Damani, Value Investor & Member of BSE. The session will reinforce confidence in India’s longterm investment story and spotlight the opportunities poised to define the next decade, with an interactive Q&A inviting the audience to explore their expert perspectives in depth.

The third panel discussion of the evening 'Mere Paas SIP Hai ' will include speakers Nimesh Shah, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential AMC and Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, Nippon Life India Asset Management & AMFI Chairman.

This session will cut through the noise to highlight strategic investing via SIPs, decoding investor trends, portfolio discipline, and the competitive edge mutual funds provide in building long-term, resilient portfolios. Essential insights for serious investors aiming to harness the power of systematic investing in a dynamic market.

The fourth final discussion of the evening will focus on 'GST Reforms: Unlocking Consumption Appetite' . Mayank Shah, Vice President, Parle Products; Mohit Sud, Group President, Unitary Cooling Products, Blue Star; Rumit Dugar, CFO, BlueStone and Yashovardhan Sinha, Chairman & Managing Director, Aditya Vision Ltd. are the speakers for the evening.

This will be followed by a fireside chat with Vijay Kedia, Market Investor and Vivek Oberoi, Actor & Businessman on 'Investment Playbook: How To Spot The Hits.'

The next fireside chat will on 'Market Mantra: Power Of Patience' with Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak AMC . The discussion will be on markets and Vikram Samvat 2082.