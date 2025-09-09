NDTV Profit All Set To Host GST Conclave—Check Key Speakers, Where To Watch And More

The event will begin with a panel discussion at 3:05 p.m. between Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore and Delhi Minister for Industries, Food & Supplies, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on 'GST 2.0: Matters of States.'

This will be followed by a presentation by Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder and Creative Chairman, Creativeland Asia Group, followed on by a question and answer segment.

The fireside chat sessions will include participation from Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, CBIC Chairman and Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, EAC-PM. Agarwal will speak on reforms for a resurgent India, while Sanyal will speak on 'GST 2.0-The Economics of Tomorrow'.

The second panel discussion of the evening 'The new consumption curve: Affordable to Aspirational' will include: Raju Antony Pullan, Sr. Vice President and India Head, Samsung; Zorarwar Kalra, Founder - Massive Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. and Vice President (NRAI); Pushpa Bector, Senior ED and Business Head - DLF Retail.

The third panel discussion 'GST 2.0: The Business of Reform' will include: Rajiv Memani, President, CII; Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII; Piruz Khambatta, CMD, Rasna Group; Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta – The Medicity.

The final panel discussion of the evening 'GST 2.0: The Consumption Catalyst' will include: Rahul Bharti, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge India Ltd.; Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, GCMMF (Amul).

The evening will end with a fireside chat with Union Minister Piyush Goyal on 'GST 2.0: Reform to Renewal', and CEA V Anantha Nageswaran will speak on 'GST 2.0: The Reform Dividend'.