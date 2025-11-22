NDTV Golf Pro-Am: ITC Hotels' Anil Chadha Says Hospitality Industry Is Waking Up To Role Of Golf

ITC Hotels Ltd.'s Managing Director Anil Chadha opened up on how the game of golf is playing a role in the hospitality sector in India. Speaking to NDTV at the NDTV Golf Pro-Am tournament in Noida, Chadha mulled the nuanced differences and similarities between what happens on the golf course and the boardroom.

The NDTV Golf Pro-Am tournament will travel across the country from Delhi to Bengaluru, from Mumbai to Kolkata and provide a circuit that is exclusive, and act as a platform for corporates to play alongside professional golfers.

According to Chadha, golf tourism is an emerging sector in the hospitality market in India.

"It certainly is a great sector. We own a beautiful golf course, The Classic Golf Course. We have hosted a lot of tournaments there. The whole industry is waking up. It's nice to see a lot of youngsters picking up golf," he said.

"In today's tournament we have a lot of pros helping us on every green. It's fantastic to see people making careers out of it. For people like me, we just come to chill a bit. That's the objective. On the whole, it's a good feeling."