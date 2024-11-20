NCLT Stays Aakash's EGM Resolution To Amend Articles Of Association

"However, neither approval of the Applicants was taken, nor any Reserved Matter Notice was issued in relation to proposed agenda for the 65th EGM pertaining to adoption of the altered AoA of Respondent No. 1. Therefore, any decisions or actions taken in relation to the deletion of Part B of the AoA or any other alteration to the AoA at the 65th EGM shall be void ab initio and not be valid or binding on Respondent No. 1," they submitted.