NCLT Approves Merger Scheme Of Suzuki Motor Gujarat With Maruti Suzuki India

"In light of the foregoing facts and discussion, particularly the positions taken by the relevant authorities, and upon considering the approval granted by the members and creditors of all the petitioner companies to the proposed scheme, there appears to be no impediment to sanctioning the scheme, subject to the conditions stipulated hereinbelow.

Accordingly, the Scheme of Merger by Amalgamation proposed by the Petitioner Companies under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, is hereby sanctioned," said the order passed by the NCLT bench, comprising president Ramlingam Sudhakar and Ravindra Chaturvedi, Member.