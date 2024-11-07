NCLT Approves Merger Of Adani Enterprises Arm With Adani Power's Mahan Energen

The National Company Law Tribunal on Thursday approved the merger of Stratatech Mineral Resources Pvt, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, with Mahan Energen Ltd. The latter is a subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd.

"There are no adverse observation in respect of the petitioner companies as well as in respect of the scheme...," the NCLT order said. It added, "After analysing the scheme in detail, this Tribunal is of the considered view that the Scheme as contemplated between the companies seems to be prima facie beneficial to the companies and will not be in any way detrimental to the interest of the shareholders of the companies."