NCLAT Stays Essar Oil and Gas Exploration Insolvency

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Tuesday stayed the order of the National Company Law Tribunal's Ahmedabad bench, which had admitted an insolvency petition against Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd.

The petition was filed by Greka Green Solutions (India) Ltd. over an unpaid sum of more than Rs 24 crore.

NCLAT has also issued a notice to Greka Green Solutions, with a hearing scheduled for Nov. 6. Essar Oil and Gas contended that the company had resolved the issue and made the final payment prior to the petition's admission. The company reported a turnover of Rs 800 crore and claimed to employ 425 people.