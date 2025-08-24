NCLAT Sets Aside Plea Against Nuvoco Vistas Bid For Vadraj Cement

NCLAT observed that the resolution applicant, Nuvoco Vistas and the RP have also contended that as per the value of the resolution plan and payment to the secured financial creditors, the liquidation value of the employees is nil and the plan proposes to make payment to employees despite the liquidation value being nil.

"We are of the view that there is no inconsistency or illegality in the impugned order dated 01.04.2025 approving the resolution plan. The payout to the employees is as per the approved resolution plan. We do not find any substance in the submissions of the appellant, so as to interfere with the order approving the resolution plan. There is no merit in the appeal,"NCLAT said.