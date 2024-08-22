NCLAT Orders Resolution Professional To Submit Email To Sarda Energy In SKS Power Dispute

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal directed the resolution professional of SKS Power Generation on Wednesday to submit the email sent to the successful bidder, Sarda Energy and Mining, on May 8, 2023. This email, which sought clarifications on the resolution plan, is to be brought on record.

A three-member NCLAT bench instructed the RP to file an affidavit that includes communications between Sarda Energy and the RP. The tribunal scheduled the next hearing for Aug. 30.

The NCLAT was hearing appeals from Torrent Power and Singapore-based Vantage Point Asset Management Pte, challenging the Aug. 13 order of the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, which approved Sarda Energy and Mining's bid.

Both Torrent Power and Vantage Point were contenders for acquiring the debt-ridden thermal power producer and had opposed SEML's selection by the committee of creditors. Their pleas against the approval were previously dismissed by the NCLT.

During Wednesday's proceedings, the NCLAT chairperson said the petitioners raised two primary concerns, one of which involved the email from the RP and the lenders on May 8, 2023. The counsel representing the RP and the CoC agreed to submit this email to the tribunal.