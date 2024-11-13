NCLAT Orders IL&FS To Complete Resolution Of 58 Remaining Firms by March

Earlier, on Aug. 28, 2024, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal questioned the continuation of the moratorium for the IL&FS entities and observed that 'the protection under order dated Oct. 15, 2018, cannot be allowed to continue for all time to come."

The appellate tribunal had also issued a notice to IL&FS and its group entities, requiring them to show cause as to why the order dated October 15, 2018, — which placed them under moratorium protection— should not be allowed to continue, after a reasonable period, effective Oct. 15, 2024.