NCLAT Ends Insolvency Proceedings Of Jaypee Healthcare After Max Healthcare Settle Claims

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has closed the insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Healthcare Ltd. after the financial creditors' dues were settled by Max Healthcare.

The appellate tribunal's direction to close the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process against Jaypee Healthcare came after the financial creditor submitted that they had received the amount of Rs 1,035.29 crore as part of the settlement and no claim had survived.

"In view of the fact that the entire claim has now been satisfied and the amount deposited has been disbursed, we see no reason to continue the CIRP any further," said the NCLAT order passed on Thursday.

CIRP against JHL was initiated by the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on June 14 this year, over a petition filed by its lead creditor JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Ltd.

This was challenged by the Manoj Gaur-led parent group firm Jaypee Infratech Ltd before the appellate tribunal NCLAT.

During the insolvency, Max Healthcare on Sept. 13, announced to acquire 64% stake in JHL for an enterprise value of Rs 1,660 crore.