NCC Has Achieved 80% Of Order Flow Guidance, Says Strategy Head

NCC Ltd. has already achieved 80% or Rs 21,000 crore of the order flow guidance for FY24 so far, said Head of Strategy Neerad Sharma.

The company is sitting on a Rs 6,340-crore order book, which is the highest ever in "the history of the company", Sharma told NDTV Profit.

Healthy pipeline of projects in building, water, and electrical segments are likely to continue in fourth quarter as well, he said.

The infrastructure company's growth in first half of the year was driven by building and electrical segments.

NCC increased it capital expenditure in the second quarter of the ongoing financial year for a tunneling project. The extra capex will likely be expensed when the company raises running account bills to the client, Sharma said.

As for the arbitration against Sembcorp Energy India Ltd., the company is studying the judgement to determine future course of action, he said.