NBFC Co-Lending AUM Nearing Rs 1 Lakh Crore: Crisil

Over the medium term, growth momentum is seen healthy at 35-40% annually, amidst rising interests of partners - NBFCs as well as banks.

"The partners, however, may increase their focus on other asset classes such as loans to micro, small and medium enterprises and home loans given higher risk weights for personal loans," Crisil said.

Crisil Ratings Senior Director Ajit Velonie said co-lending is seen as a win-win for NBFCs and banks alike, as it allows sharing of risk and rewards.