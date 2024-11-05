NDTV ProfitBusinessNBCC Wins Rs 500 Crore Contract From BIS For Multiple Projects
ADVERTISEMENT

NBCC Wins Rs 500 Crore Contract From BIS For Multiple Projects

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate business.

05 Nov 2024, 04:00 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>State-owned NBCC has bagged a Rs 500 crore contract from the Bureau of Indian Standards.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational (Source: NBCC India website)</p></div>
State-owned NBCC has bagged a Rs 500 crore contract from the Bureau of Indian Standards. Representational (Source: NBCC India website)

State-owned NBCC has bagged a Rs 500 crore contract from the Bureau of Indian Standards.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, NBCC said it has bagged work order to construct buildings at BIS headquarters, New Delhi; Central laboratory, Sahibabad; National Institute of Training for Standardization, Noida; Northern Regional Laboratory, Mohali and Bangalore Branch Laboratory, Bengaluru. The value of the contract is Rs 500 crore.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate business.

ALSO READ

NBCC To Undertake Projects Worth Rs 10,000 Crore In Goa
Opinion
NBCC To Undertake Projects Worth Rs 10,000 Crore In Goa
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT