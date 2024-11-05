NBCC Wins Rs 500 Crore Contract From BIS For Multiple Projects

State-owned NBCC has bagged a Rs 500 crore contract from the Bureau of Indian Standards.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, NBCC said it has bagged work order to construct buildings at BIS headquarters, New Delhi; Central laboratory, Sahibabad; National Institute of Training for Standardization, Noida; Northern Regional Laboratory, Mohali and Bangalore Branch Laboratory, Bengaluru. The value of the contract is Rs 500 crore.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate business.