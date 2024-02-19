NBCC Wins Order Worth Rs 369 Crore From Multiple Clients
One of the orders include renovation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Bhawan.
NBCC (India) Ltd. has received orders worth Rs 369.05 crore from multiple clients.
The company bagged an order worth Rs 331.9 crore from the Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district for the upcoming infrastructure development works, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
The public sector company received its second order worth Rs 12.2 crore from the high court for Telangana for the construction of a single court complex and residential quarter in Adilabad district, it said.
NBCC received its third order for the renovation and furnishing project of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Bhawan in Noida.
Shares of NBCC closed 4.98% higher at Rs 141.30 apiece on the BSE before the announcement, compared to a 0.39% rise in the benchmark Sensex.