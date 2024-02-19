NBCC Wins Order Worth Rs 369 Crore From Multiple Clients

The public sector company received its second order worth Rs 12.2 crore from the high court for Telangana for the construction of a single court complex and residential quarter in Adilabad district, it said.

NBCC received its third order for the renovation and furnishing project of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Bhawan in Noida.

Shares of NBCC closed 4.98% higher at Rs 141.30 apiece on the BSE before the announcement, compared to a 0.39% rise in the benchmark Sensex.