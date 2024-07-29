NBCC Unit Bags Rs 411-Crore Project For Medical College, Hospital

NBCC (India) Ltd.'s wholly owned subsidiary, HSCC India Ltd., announced that it has bagged a Rs 411.45-crore contract to construct a new medical college and a hospital in Maharashtra.

The contract includes the construction of a new government medical college with a 100-student capacity and a 430-bed hospital at Buldhana Medical Education in Maharashtra, as per an exchange filing. The company was awarded the contract by Medical Education and the Ayush Government of Maharashtra.

Shares of NBCC (India) closed 7.45% higher at Rs 187.60 per share, as compared to a 0.01% advance in the Nifty 50.