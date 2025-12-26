NBCC To Develop Rs 8,500 Crore Mixed-Use Project On 21-Acre South Delhi Land After Settlement

In a regulatory filing on Friday, NBCC informed that 'a settlement has been reached between NBCC Ltd and the Government, NCT of Delhi (GNTCD) to resolve the long pending litigation regarding a land admeasuring 42.46 acres in Sultanpur/Ghitorni village in Delhi.'

As per the settlement, the total 42.46-acre Ghitorni land will be equally divided between NBCC and the state government.