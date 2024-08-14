NBCC Subsidiary Bags Rs 528-Crore Contract For Hospital Equipment

A wholly owned subsidiary of NBCC (India) Ltd. has received an order worth Rs 528 crore for the procurement of biomedical equipment and hospital furniture for Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhayaya University of Health Sciences at Karnal in Haryana, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The Directorate of Medical Education & Research, Haryana, has awarded the work to HSCC (India) Ltd., according to an exchange filing.

Earlier on Aug. 12, NBCC secured two new contracts valued at Rs 720 crore. The company has obtained a Rs 710 crore contract from the Jhansi Development Authority for a project that involves developing two land parcels on a self-sustaining model.

Another contract worth Rs 9.97 crore is from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India for the construction of a new building in Hyderabad.

Shares of NBCC closed 0.09% higher at Rs 173.70 per share on the BSE, compared to a 0.19% decline in the benchmark Sensex.