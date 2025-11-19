NBCC Stock In Focus As PSU Bags Rs 3,000 Crore Order From Nagpur Metropolitan Authority

NBCC (India) Ltd. has received an order win of Rs 2,966 crore from Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The order has been awarded for the development of Naveen Nagpur for NMRDA – Phase-1 and is domestic in nature, as per the filing.

The public sector company has also successfully sold 609 residential units across two projects in Greater Noida (West), Uttar Pradesh, through an e-auction.

The sale, which includes Aspire Leisure Valley Package-2 (Towers 1 & 2) and Aspire Centurian Park (Tower 10 and Iconic floors 36th and above), fetched a total value of approximately Rs 1,069.43 crore.

NBCC will earn a marketing fee of 1% of the sale value from the transaction. The company clarified that the e-auction was conducted as part of its normal business operations.