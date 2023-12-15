NBCC Sells Commercial Inventory Worth Rs 905.01 Crore

The National Buildings Construction Corp. sold commercial inventory worth Rs 905.01 crore.

The company conducted an auction for the sale of 2.23 lakh sq. ft. of commercial space in the World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi, on Dec. 14, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Around 0.43 lakh sq. ft. of area with a sale value of Rs 191.84 crore was sold to private entities, the filing said.

As of date, NBCC has sold commercial inventory of 23.92 lakh sq. ft. worth Rs 9,656.62 crore through open e-auction, it said.

On Dec. 13, the public sector enterprise secured a Rs 1,500-crore order from the National Cooperative Development Corp. for the construction of warehouses.

NBCC will construct 1,469 warehouses and other agricultural infrastructure under the world's largest grain storage plan in the cooperative sector across India.

Shares of NBCC closed 0.61% lower at Rs 82.02 apiece, as compared with a 1.37% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.