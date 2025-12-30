Business NewsBusinessNBCC Sells 417 Amrapali Flats In Noida, Greater Noida Via Auction For Rs 1,045 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

NBCC Sells 417 Amrapali Flats In Noida, Greater Noida Via Auction For Rs 1,045 Crore

As per the direction of the Supreme Court, Amrapali Stalled Projects Investments Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) was formed to complete the stuck projects of Amrapali through NBCC

30 Dec 2025, 08:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
nbcc india
NBCC was asked to complete 38,000 flats and hand it over to homebuyers. (Photo: NBCC)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd, which is completing stalled housing projects of erstwhile Amrapali Group, has sold 417 homes in Noida and Greater Noida for Rs 1,045.4 crore through e-auction.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court, Amrapali Stalled Projects Investments Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) was formed to complete the stuck projects of Amrapali through NBCC.

NBCC was asked to complete 38,000 flats and hand it over to homebuyers.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company informed that it has sold 417 residential units at Aspire leisure valley in Greater Noida (W), and Aspire Silicon City, Ph-IV at Sec-76, Noida, UP through e-auction at a total sale value of Rs 1,045.40 crore.

NBCC will get marketing fee of 1 per cent of sale value, it added.

The company did not disclose the name of buyers.

Apart from the task of completing 38,000 units, NBCC is developing more than 10,000 apartments in five ongoing projects of Amrapali in Greater Noida after the local authority allowed development on unused land parcels.

NBCC, which is into project management consultant (PMC) and real estate businesses, would be able to finance the construction cost through the development and sale of these extra unit

ALSO READ

NBCC To Develop Rs 8,500 Crore Mixed-Use Project On 21-Acre South Delhi Land After Settlement
Opinion
NBCC To Develop Rs 8,500 Crore Mixed-Use Project On 21-Acre South Delhi Land After Settlement
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT