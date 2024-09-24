NBCC Seeks Supreme Court Approval To Complete 17 Stalled Supertech Projects

"The applicant, pursuant to the orders of this court has successfully handed over the flats to many of the distressed home buyers in the Amrapali projects. Similarly, the applicant will submit proposals/ terms of reference for the feasible Supertech projects on similar terms as in the Amrapali projects, subject to the orders and directions of this court in the larger interest of home buyers, banks/ financial institutions, and in the interest of execution and completion of the projects," the application of NBCC said.