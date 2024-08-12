NBCC Secures Two New Contracts Worth Rs 720 Crore

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsNBCC Secures Two New Contracts Worth Rs 720 Crore
12 Aug 2024, 05:06 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mother Teresa Bhavan, SVNIT, Surat developed By NBCC India (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Mother Teresa Bhavan, SVNIT, Surat developed By NBCC India (Source: Company website)

NBCC (India) Ltd., has secured two new contracts valued at Rs 720 crore. The company has obtained a Rs 710-crore contract from the Jhansi Development Authority for a project that involves developing two land parcels on a self-sustaining model.

Another contract, worth Rs 9.97 crore, is from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India for the construction of a new building in Hyderabad. This project involves demolishing the existing building at Anand Nagar Colony, Khairatabad, Hyderabad, as per an exchange filing on Monday.

Earlier, on Aug. 9, the company was awarded a significant work order worth Rs 15,000 crore by the Srinagar Development Authority. This project entails the development of a satellite township over 406 acres at Rakh-e-Gund Akshah in Bemina, Srinagar.

Shares of NBCC closed 1.6% lower at Rs 181.75 per share on the BSE, as compared to a 0.07% decline in the benchmark Sensex.

