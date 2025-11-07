Business NewsBusinessNBCC Inks MoU With Goldfield Commercials To build Projects In Australia
NBCC Inks MoU With Goldfield Commercials To build Projects In Australia

07 Nov 2025, 06:37 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
The NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate projects. (Photo source: NBCC)
State-owned NBCC Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Australian firm Goldfield Commercials PTY to develop real estate and infrastructure projects in Australia.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company informed that it has 'signed a Strategic MoU with Goldfields Commercials PTY Ltd for the identification, development, and execution of real estate, housing, infrastructure and redevelopment projects in Australia.'

Through this MoU, the two companies intend to collaborate strategically on mutual areas of interest, joint development, project management, infrastructure development and housing construction, among others.

Project-specific MoU/agreement would be signed separately at mutually agreed-upon terms and conditions, the filing said.

The NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate projects.

