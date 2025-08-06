NBCC Bags Rs 103 Crore Contract To Refurbish Lokpal Of India Office In South Delhi

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate.
(Photo source: NBCC)
State-owned NBCC Ltd has bagged a contract worth Rs 103 crore from Lokpal of India. According to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, NBCC has bagged a work order for 'repairing, retrofitting, interior fit-out works including upgradation of building infrastructure and services for the office space of Lokpal of India' at Vasant Kunj in South Delhi.
Lokpal of India has entered into a fresh agreement with NBCC (India) Limited on August 1, 2025. Value of the work is Rs 102.97 crore, excluding GST.
