NBCC Bags Rs 103 Crore Contract To Refurbish Lokpal Of India Office In South Delhi

Lokpal of India has entered into a fresh agreement with NBCC (India) Limited on August 1, 2025. Value of the work is Rs 102.97 crore, excluding GST.

06 Aug 2025, 09:11 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate.</p><p> (Photo source: NBCC)</p></div>
NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate.

(Photo source: NBCC)

State-owned NBCC Ltd has bagged a contract worth Rs 103 crore from Lokpal of India. According to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, NBCC has bagged a work order for 'repairing, retrofitting, interior fit-out works including upgradation of building infrastructure and services for the office space of Lokpal of India' at Vasant Kunj in South Delhi.

