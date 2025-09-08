Nazara To Publish Hit PC Game Bodycam On Epic Games' Fortnite
Nazara is bringing Bodycam to Fortnite using the UEFN- reimagined with high-fidelity visuals, optimised performance, and the limitless sandbox possibilities.
Nazara Technologies Ltd. on Monday announced the upcoming launch of globally acclaimed PC title Bodycam on gaming platform Fortnite. This marks the first-ever adaptation of Bodycam into the Fortnite ecosystem as an island, introducing its hyper-realistic tactical gameplay to a massive new audience.
Originally celebrated for its photorealistic graphics and immersive combat mechanics on PC, Bodycam has built a passionate fanbase among FPS enthusiasts. With this launch, Nazara is bringing Bodycam to Fortnite using the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) – reimagined with high-fidelity visuals, optimised performance, and the limitless sandbox possibilities.
"This is a landmark moment not just for Bodycam, but for the future of creator-led gaming and also a first launch for Nazara in the Epic Games-owned gaming platform," said Nitish Mittersain, CEO, Nazara Technologies. “Thanks to UEFN, Fortnite is rapidly becoming the go-to hub where creators, brands, and gamers converge. We are proud to bring a premium PC franchise like Bodycam to the Fortnite ecosystem," he added.
Developed in collaboration with leading UEFN creator Virstate and supported by Reissad Studio – the original creators of Bodycam – the island in Fortnite blends high-stakes tactical action with community-driven modes, optimised for Fortnite’s global player base across console, PC, and mobile.
"We believe bringing Bodycam to Fortnite as an island will inspire other leading gaming IPs to embrace UEFN. Our goal is to showcase the platform’s limitless potential by delivering one of the most ambitious experiences ever built,” said Zakaria and Mahdi, founders of Virstate.
“Bodycam was created to push the boundaries of realism in games.” "With UEFN, we are thrilled to bring that vision to millions of Fortnite players around the world completely free," said Luca and Leo, founders of Reissad Studio.
Features Of Bodycam
The game Bodycam will be optimised for UEFN using Unreal Engine 5.3 with enhanced lighting, sound, and multiplayer balancing tailored for Fortnite.
It will feature two multiplayer modes, Gun Game and Team Deathmatch with creator submitted maps coming soon.
This launch underscores Nazara’s broader strategy to pioneer next-generation global game IP publishing and platform convergence by leveraging Fortnite and other emerging platforms to scale original and third-party games worldwide.