Nazara To Publish Hit PC Game Bodycam On Epic Games' Fortnite

"This is a landmark moment not just for Bodycam, but for the future of creator-led gaming and also a first launch for Nazara in the Epic Games-owned gaming platform," said Nitish Mittersain, CEO, Nazara Technologies. “Thanks to UEFN, Fortnite is rapidly becoming the go-to hub where creators, brands, and gamers converge. We are proud to bring a premium PC franchise like Bodycam to the Fortnite ecosystem," he added.

Developed in collaboration with leading UEFN creator Virstate and supported by Reissad Studio – the original creators of Bodycam – the island in Fortnite blends high-stakes tactical action with community-driven modes, optimised for Fortnite’s global player base across console, PC, and mobile.

"We believe bringing Bodycam to Fortnite as an island will inspire other leading gaming IPs to embrace UEFN. Our goal is to showcase the platform’s limitless potential by delivering one of the most ambitious experiences ever built,” said Zakaria and Mahdi, founders of Virstate.

“Bodycam was created to push the boundaries of realism in games.” "With UEFN, we are thrilled to bring that vision to millions of Fortnite players around the world completely free," said Luca and Leo, founders of Reissad Studio.