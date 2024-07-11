"A unit of the gaming company Nazara Technologies Ltd. acquired 52,683 shares in Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH worth Rs 213 crore on Thursday.E-sport and gaming company Nodwin Gaming International Pte. Ltd. bought a 43.97% stake in Freaks 4U, the company informed the exchanges. This takes Nodwin Gaming's total holding in the company to 57%, making it a subsidiary.Nodwin Gaming—a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-based Nodwin, a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies—had in June said it would acquire a 100% stake in Freaks 4U in multiple tranches.'The remaining 43% held by the founders, Michael Haenisch, Matthias Remmert and Jens Enders, will be swapped at a later time at its option,' the company said in a statement in June. 'Existing investors of Freaks 4U Gaming will become shareholders of Nodwin Pte.'The two teams had previously worked on jointly delivering high-profile projects such as the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile Global Open and the Esports World Cup.Shares of Nazara Technologies closed 0.55% higher at Rs 909 apiece on Thursday, compared with a 0.03% decline in the NSE Nifty 50..Nazara Technologies: FY25 Growth Outlook | NDTV Profit"