Nazara Technologies To Buy Comic Con India For Rs 55 Crore

Nazara Technologies Ltd.'s subsidiary will fully acquire Comic Con India Pvt. for approximately Rs 55 crore.

Nodwin Gaming Pvt. will acquire 6,504 equity shares of Rs 100 apiece, representing 100% equity share capital of Comic Con on a fully diluted basis, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Nazara will pay Rs 27.5 crore in cash and the rest via swap of shares. The transaction will be completed within 90 days, the games portal said.

The integration of Comic Con will diversify Nodwin's offerings, with the continued intersection of gaming, pop culture and esports into an interactive entertainment sector, Nazara said.