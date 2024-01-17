Nazara Tech To Raise Up To Rs 250 Crore Via Preferential Issue

Nazara Technologies Ltd. will raise up to Rs 250 crore via preferential issue of shares to non-promoters.

The board approved the fundraise proposal, under which the company will offer 28.66 lakh shares at an issue price of Rs 872.15 apiece, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The issue price indicates a discount of 6.9% to the stock's close on Wednesday. The announcement came after market hours.

Nazara Tech will also acquire 10.77% stake in artificial intelligence-powered ad-tech influencer platform Kofluence Tech Pvt. for Rs 32.41 crore in an all-stock deal. The agency counts ICICI Bank Ltd., Domino's Pizza and ITC Ltd. among its clients.

The Mumbai-based gaming company will convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Feb. 12 for seeking necessary approval for the fundraise and acquisition.

Shares of Nazara Technologies closed 3.10% lower at Rs 937 apiece, as compared with a 2.23% decline in the BSE Sensex.