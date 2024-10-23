Navin Fluorine International Q2 Results: Profit Down 3%, In Line with Estimates

Navin Fluorine International Ltd.'s on Wednesday posted a 2.9% decline in its net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30, which is in line with analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit dropped to Rs 58.8 crore from Rs 60.6 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 56-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The revenue from operations climbed 9.9% to Rs 519 crore, compared to Rs 472 crore in the year-ago period.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 9.2% to Rs 107 crore, as against Rs 98.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The margin, however, slipped marginally by one basis point to 20.7%.