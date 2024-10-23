Navin Fluorine International Q2 Results: Profit Down 3%, In Line with Estimates
Navin Fluorine's revenue from operations in the September quarter climbed 9.9% to Rs 519 crore.
Navin Fluorine International Ltd.'s on Wednesday posted a 2.9% decline in its net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30, which is in line with analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit dropped to Rs 58.8 crore from Rs 60.6 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 56-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The revenue from operations climbed 9.9% to Rs 519 crore, compared to Rs 472 crore in the year-ago period.
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 9.2% to Rs 107 crore, as against Rs 98.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The margin, however, slipped marginally by one basis point to 20.7%.
Navin Fluorine Q2 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.9% at Rs 519 crore versus Rs 472 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 547 crore).
Ebitda up 9.2% at Rs 107 crore versus Rs 98.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 108 crore).
Margin at 20.7% versus 20.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.8%).
Net profit down 2.9% at Rs 58.8 crore versus Rs 60.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 56 crore).
High Performance Products
HPP segment saw revenue growth of 23%.
HPP segment saw continued heavy fuel oil and R32 refrigerant operations at an optimum level.
Increase mainly reflects higher R32 sales, improved R22 realisations.
Specialty Chemicals
Specialty chemicals sales were down 15% year-on-year.
Sales were impacted by global factors, including cautious demand and competitive forces.
Strong order visibility for third and fourth quarter of this fiscal, and beyond into fiscal 2026.
Shares of Navin Fluorine closed 2.68% higher at Rs 3,307.45 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.15% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The stock is down 14% on a year-to-date basis, and by 6.3% over the past 12 months.
Out of 28 analysts tracking the company, 17 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, six suggest a 'hold', and five recommend a 'sell', as per Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 14.5%.