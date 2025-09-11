Navi Mumbai International Airport: A Sneak Peak Ahead Of Inauguration

Mumbai, India’s financial capital, is entering a new era in aviation with the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, strategically located in Navi Mumbai, near Ulwe and Panvel, in end-September. Now, Mumbai is all set for a twin-airport model akin to Dubai’s DXB–DWC, London’s Heathrow–Gatwick, and New York’s JFK–Newark pairs.

For years, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport — with more than 50 million passengers annually — has connected Mumbai to across the country and the rest of the world, even operating under capacity constraints. With limited room for expansion and a single runway nearing saturation, Mumbai urgently needed a second international hub.

The strategy mirrors global precedents: distributing traffic between two facilities to decongest bottlenecks, de-risk operations and provide passengers with greater airline and route choices, according to a press release by NMIA.

The aim is to ultimately and over time, connect NMIA and CSMIA through various modes of transport — road, metro, suburban rail, and water links, according to a press release.