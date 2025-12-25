Navi Mumbai Airport Starts Operations Today — Routes, First Arrival, Departures And More

The much-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport, promoted by the Adani Group, officially commenced commercial flight operations today, marking a historic milestone in India, and Maharashtra's aviation space.

The inaugural flight at NMIA is IndiGo’s 6E460 from Bengaluru, was scheduled to land at 08:00 am, followed by its departure to Hyderabad (6E882) at 08:40 am.

The day’s final arrival will be IndiGo flight 6E2055 from Goa (MOPA) at 6:50 pm, while the last departure is IndiGo’s 6E461 to Bengaluru at 7:45 pm.