Navi Mumbai Airport Starts Operations Today — Routes, First Arrival, Departures And More

The inaugural flight at NMIA is IndiGo’s 6E460 from Bengaluru, scheduled to land at 08:00 am.

25 Dec 2025, 08:11 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The first departure from the airport will be to Hyderabad at 8.40 am (Photo Source: Navi Mumbai International Airport)
The much-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport, promoted by the Adani Group, officially commenced commercial flight operations today, marking a historic milestone in India, and Maharashtra's aviation space.

The inaugural flight at NMIA is IndiGo’s 6E460 from Bengaluru, was scheduled to land at 08:00 am, followed by its departure to Hyderabad (6E882) at 08:40 am.

The day’s final arrival will be IndiGo flight 6E2055 from Goa (MOPA) at 6:50 pm, while the last departure is IndiGo’s 6E461 to Bengaluru at 7:45 pm.

NMIA's First Arrival

The airport commenced its airside operations with the arrival of its first commercial flight.

The aircraft was welcomed with a ceremonial water cannon salute on arrival. This is a time-honoured aviation tradition, marking NMIA’s first commercial touchdown and departure.

Adani Group's Chairman Gautam Adani also arrived at the Navi Mumbai International Airport on its inaugural day.

Initial Routes Offered

Akasa Air will start operations with a Delhi service and plans to add routes to Goa, Kochi, and Ahmedabad soon.

Carriers such as IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and Star Air will serve nine domestic routes, helping decongest the overburdened Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and strengthening air connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

In the first phase, flights will link major cities including Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Nagpur, Coimbatore, New Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Vadodara.

Airport Code

The airport code for Navi Mumbai International Airport is 'NMI'.

During its initial phase, NMIA will operate for 12 hours daily, managing around 15 departures in the first month.

In this phase, NMIA will operate with Terminal 1 and one runway. The terminal has an annual capacity of 20 million passengers, a number the airport is expected to reach before mid-2026.

Passengers are advised to arrive at least two hours before domestic departures on the inaugural day to allow ample time for check-in, security, and boarding. The airport will have 66 check-in counters and self-bag drop facilities available 3 to 4 hours prior to the first flight.

The airport, first conceptualised in 1997 by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), saw its foundation stone laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. After years of planning and construction, NMIA opened its doors to passengers this morning.

Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

