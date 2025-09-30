Navi Mumbai Airport Secures Aerodrome License From DGCA Ahead Of Inauguration

Navi Mumbai International Airport has secured an Aerodrome Licence for public use from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, as per a statement on Tuesday. The licence authorises the airport to be used as a regular place of landing and departure for aircraft, marking significant progress towards its operational readiness.

"Navi Mumbai International Airport marks a significant milestone with the grant of its Aerodrome Licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The licence, awarded after meeting stringent safety and regulatory requirements, is an essential prerequisite for commencing operations," operator Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd. said in a statement.

This development comes ahead of the airport's inauguration, which is planned during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Oct. 8-9, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is near Ulwe and Panvel. It will be a twin-airport model akin to Dubai’s DXB–DWC, London’s Heathrow–Gatwick, and New York’s JFK–Newark pairs.