Navi Mumbai Airport Off To A Strong Start, Caters To 5,000 Passengers On Day One

Nearly 5,000 passengers travelled through the Navi Mumbai International Airport on the first day of operations on Christmas Day.

"On the first day of operations on 25 December, the airport recorded a total passenger throughput of 4,922, with 2,278 arriving passengers and 2,644 departing passengers, indicating strong demand from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region," a press statement said,

The overnight spurt in passenger load points to a positive response from travellers. A day earlier, on Dec. 24, passenger load levels stood at 71% for arrivals and 83% for departures. With the start of scheduled operations on Dec. 25, arrival load increased to 85%, while departure load climbed to 98%, reflecting a strong jump in booking levels as operations commenced.

On Friday, Dec. 26, passenger traffic increased further, with the airport handling a total of 5,028 passengers.