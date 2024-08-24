Navi Finserv Appoints Former RBI ED Anil Kumar Misra As Non-Executive Chairman

Navi Finserv has named Anil Kumar Misra as the non-executive chairman of its board of directors, with his appointment effective Aug. 23, 2024.

Misra is a former executive director of the Reserve Bank of India and will assume the role of non-executive chairman, according to a company statement. Founder Sachin Bansal will continue as the chief executive.

"His deep expertise in financial services will help us as we navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead," Bansal said.

Misra, as executive director at the RBI, oversaw supervision of banking and non-banking financial institutions. He has also served on the boards of Punjab National Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, and Union Bank of India.