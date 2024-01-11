World Trying To Quit Fossil Fuels Gets Flood Of Gas Instead

Empirical data from satellite observations and new research suggest a much larger climate impact from the gas sector than touted by many government and industry officials. Natural gas’s primary ingredient, methane, is a super-potent greenhouse gas when released without burning, trapping more than 80 times more heat than carbon dioxide during its first two decades in the atmosphere. According to a study published by the National Academy of Sciences, the emissions leakage from gas wells plus downstream operations likely exceeds the 3.2% threshold after which gas actually becomes worse for the climate than coal for some period. Scientists using satellite observations between 2018 and 2020 estimate oil and gas production in the US’s most prolific shale patch, the Permian, had an average methane intensity of 4.6% — significantly higher than an industry target of below 0.2%.