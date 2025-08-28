Nalco To Invest Rs 30,000-Crore Capex By 2030: CMD Brijendra Pratap Singh

National Aluminium Co. will invest close to Rs 30,000 crore in capital expenditure over the next four to five years, with all projects expected to be executed by 2030, Chairperson and Managing Director Brijendra Pratap Singh told NDTV Profit on Thursday.

The state-owned miner and producer is focusing on expanding mining, refining, smelting and power capacity while diversifying into value-added products through the next few years.

Singh said the immediate priority is to expand Nalco's mining operations. A new bauxite mine will be added by June 2026, which will increase mining capacity by 3.5 million tonnes annually. Alumina refining capacity is also set to rise, crossing 3.1 MT by 2026.

The largest share of capex — around Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 crore — will be directed towards expanding smelting capacity. Nalco plans to more than double output from 4,60,000 tonnes per year to over 9,60,000 tonnes. To support these operations, an additional 1,000 MW power plant will be set up, involving an investment of about Rs 11,000 crore.

Nalco also intends to strengthen its downstream business. The company aims to produce more than 16,000 tonnes of wire rods annually and expand its rolled products capacity from 30,000 tonnes to 40,000 tonnes per year. Singh added that Nalco will also venture into foil production during this period, further enhancing its value-added portfolio.