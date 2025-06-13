NATCO Pharma's Hyderabad API Manufacturing Facility Gets One Observation From USFDA

Natco Pharma Ltd. reported on Friday that its active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility in Mekaguda, Hyderabad, received one observation from the US Food And Drugs Administration which conducted an investigation, according to an exchange filing from the firm.

The investigation was conducted from June 9 to June 13, 2025.

The firm received one observation in the Form-483, which it deemed procedural in nature. It also said it would "address this observation comprehensively."

"The company remains committed to being Current Good Manufacturing Practices compliant and in supplying high-quality products to its customers and patients globally," the filing said.