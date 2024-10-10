Narayana Murthy Remembers Ratan Tata — 'King Amongst Industrialists Of India'
Ratan Tata was 'almost child-like' about several things including flying, said Murthy in an exclusive interaction.
Ratan Tata's demise in the late hours of Wednesday night has left a void in the Indian business world which will be hard to fill. Speaking about his memories of the former Tata Sons chairman, his friend, rival and admirer, Narayana Murthy, remembered him as a shy, attentive, respectful and sharp individual. "Ratan Tata was the King amongst the industrialists of India."
"Ratan Tata passing away is a huge loss to the country. I always found him to be calm and courteous in every situation of life," said Murthy in an exclusive conversation with NDTV Profit.
Ratan Tata, The Adventure Seeker
Ratan Tata was known as lover of automobiles and aviation and Murthy touched on his 'child-like' enthusiasm to seek adventure. Recounting a recent story, Murthy remembered meeting Tata in California earlier this year.
"I found it refreshing that he was talking about his zero gravity ride experience in California during a recent meeting. He was almost child-like about several things including flying," said the Infosys founder.
Shy, Courteous And Attentive
Ratan Tata managed to break age barriers and treated people, whether they were admirers or business tycoons, with the same level of attention and courtesy, said Murthy.
Recounting another incident which showed Tata's personality, Murthy recounted how he had spent over three hours answering his daughter Akshata Murthy's questions patiently about leadership skills.
When Murthy was the chairman of the Asia Business Council, he arranged a meeting with the guests in which he asked Ratan Tata to address them. However, Tata didn't speak much. "It's true he was shy. However, if you engaged him in a question and answer session, he was much more comfortable."
Ratan Tata passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night. He was 86. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the industrialist will be accorded a state funeral. Home Minister Amit Shah will be in attendance.