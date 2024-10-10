Narayana Murthy Remembers Ratan Tata — 'King Amongst Industrialists Of India'

Ratan Tata's demise in the late hours of Wednesday night has left a void in the Indian business world which will be hard to fill. Speaking about his memories of the former Tata Sons chairman, his friend, rival and admirer, Narayana Murthy, remembered him as a shy, attentive, respectful and sharp individual. "Ratan Tata was the King amongst the industrialists of India."

"Ratan Tata passing away is a huge loss to the country. I always found him to be calm and courteous in every situation of life," said Murthy in an exclusive conversation with NDTV Profit.