Narayana Health Banks On Domestic Revenue To Drive Growth

Narayana Health, one of India’s leading hospital chains, aims to substitute international business with domestic revenue in the long run, according to the company’s Group CFO, Sandhya J.

“The thing with international business is that it's not a book of business that we are actively chasing. Our endeavour is over a period of time to be able to constantly substitute that revenue with domestic revenue. So, we do believe that on an ongoing basis, also this business will either stabilise at this level or maybe eventually it will taper down,” she said in an interview with NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

According to Sandhya J, the company is also not going to gain from the government’s proposed visa-on-arrival policy for medical tourism.

Highlighting Narayana Health’s domestic-first strategy, she said, “International is not a strategic avenue that we are chasing. We are focusing on the domestic market. Therefore, I am not able to comment on any upside coming in from the international business for us.”

On capacity expansion, she confirmed that Narayana Health is not going to add any new hospital in H2FY26. “It is not fair to give a forward-looking statement. We are not adding any capacity in the second half. So, whatever growth has to come, has to come out of the existing hospitals and also out of improved throughput and continuing to create value for customers,” the top executive underscored.